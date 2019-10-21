Where to vote and how to watch the 2019 federal election on P.E.I.

It is election day across Canada and though nearly 26,000 Islanders cast their ballot in the advance polls, many will head to the polls Monday for their last chance to vote in the federal election.

Polling stations on P.E.I. for each riding will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To find out where on P.E.I. they can cast a ballot, Islanders can check their voter information card or head to Elections Canada's website.

Although a voter information card may make the process easier, it is not needed to cast a ballot in the federal election. As long as a voter provides something that proves their identity and current address, such as a government issued ID, they can cast a ballot.

After voting people can follow along with CBC for coverage of the 2019 federal election.

Those looking to track election results in their riding and across the country can follow the CBC live blog online. The results page will provide overall seat breakdown in real-time with riding by riding results.

The Canada Votes 2019: Election Night special starts at 6:30 p.m. ET. The special will check in with correspondents across the country, and can be watched through CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca, the CBC News App on iOS and Android as well as social media feeds including Facebook.

CBC Radio will host its own election night special starting at 7 p.m. ET. Those looking to listen can do so through CBC Radio CBC Radio One, the CBC Listen app or the live stream.

