Elections P.E.I. reminds Islanders it does not administer federal elections

Elections P.E.I. says it has received many phone calls from Islanders and tourists about the upcoming federal election — but the problem is, the organization is not in charge of administering the federal election on the Island.

Paul Alan, manager of operations and communications at Elections P.E.I., said his team administers provincial elections, byelections, plebiscites and school board elections. Some municipalities also contract Elections P.E.I. to administer their elections.

But the federal election on Sept. 20 will be run by Elections Canada, which is a separate organization from Elections P.E.I.

"We are fielding about a dozen [questions] between phone calls and office visits and people knocking on our door coming here every day since the federal election started," Alan said.

Alan said "it's really encouraging" that many people are interested in learning more about the federal election, but unfortunately, his team can't help them.

According to Alan, Elections P.E.I. has been getting questions about how Islanders can vote in the federal election and if they can work at the polls. People on vacation in P.E.I. have also been asking Alan's team how they can vote if they're not in their home riding. Elections P.E.I. has been directing people with such questions to the returning officers in the Island's federal ridings.

"What we've done here at Elections P.E.I. to help out with our counterparts at Elections Canada is we put up a separate page on our website … and it directs you to the pertinent information you need while on Prince Edward Island."

That web page lists the four returning officers in P.E.I. and their contact information.

Islanders with questions about voting in the federal election can call Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868.