Liberals aim to hold P.E.I. in federal election

As Canada heads into a federal election, the storyline on P.E.I. remains the same as it has for three decades.

Can the Liberals sweep all four seats again?

The 1988 election ended an almost 20-year dominance by the Progressive Conservative Party. In the last 10 elections, the Liberals have lost just two races across the four ridings — Conservative Gail Shea took Egmont in 2008 and 2011.

Both the Conservatives and the Greens are in position to take a seat. The Greens, building on strength at the provincial level, placed second in two ridings in 2019. But the Liberal wins were all comfortable, with margins larger than 1,000 votes.

The NDP has never achieved better than a second-place showing in any federal riding in P.E.I., and only once has the provincial party won a seat in the P.E.I. Legislature.

Here's a look at P.E.I.'s four federal ridings and who's running.

Check out the candidates here: