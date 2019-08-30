Here are the P.E.I. candidates running in the 2019 federal election — so far
Below is a list of P.E.I.'s four ridings — you can click each one for more information
When the federal writ drops, P.E.I. will enter its third election period in less than a year.
Although the writ hasn't been dropped yet, some candidates have been door knocking for months and all are eagerly waiting for the campaign to begin.
Some have run before and some are new to the political realm. To make sense of who's running for what party and where, CBC P.E.I. has assembled a list of the candidates nominated so far across Prince Edward Island.
Each riding profile will be updated as more candidates are officially nominated. Check the map below to learn more about who's running in your area.
Can't see the map? Below is a list of P.E.I.'s four ridings — you can click each one for more information.
Here are P.E.I.'s 4 federal ridings
The federal election is expected to happen on Monday, Oct. 21.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.