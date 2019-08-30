Here are the P.E.I. candidates running in the 2019 federal election — so far

When the federal writ drops, P.E.I. will enter its third election period in less than a year.

Although the writ hasn't been dropped yet, some candidates have been door knocking for months and all are eagerly waiting for the campaign to begin.

Some have run before and some are new to the political realm. To make sense of who's running for what party and where, CBC P.E.I. has assembled a list of the candidates nominated so far across Prince Edward Island.

Each riding profile will be updated as more candidates are officially nominated. Check the map below to learn more about who's running in your area.

Can't see the map? Below is a list of P.E.I.'s four ridings — you can click each one for more information.

Here are P.E.I.'s 4 federal ridings









The federal election is expected to happen on Monday, Oct. 21.