Federal Conservative leader talks of cutting taxes, addressing bridge tolls during P.E.I. visit

Pierre Poilievre says that if the Conservative party forms the federal government after the next election, he will introduce measures to bring down the costs of low-carbon energy alternatives rather than impose surcharges on fossil fuels as Justin Trudeau's Liberals have done.

That's one of the topics the federal Conservative leader addressed Wednesday during a news conference in Charlottetown.

Poilievre criticized the federal Liberal government's carbon tax, which he said is increasing the pain of inflation, especially in rural parts of the country where people need to use gas- and diesel-powered cars and trucks.

He also addressed the rising cost of heating fuel and groceries, which has had strong impacts in Atlantic provinces like Prince Edward Island, where almost all consumer goods must be trucked in.

Poilievre said rather than raising the costs of "traditional energy," his party plans to create incentives for companies to lower the costs of low-carbon energy alternatives, such as nuclear power, carbon capture and tidal power.

"Look out at these roads here. These people need to drive vehicles," he said, gesturing to traffic going by on the road next to the gas station where he held his news conference.

News crews surround Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as he holds a news conference at a gas station in Charlottetown during a visit to P.E.I. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

"If you're coming into Charlottetown from Cavendish, you can't do it by transit."

He also mocked Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland for her recent comment that people could choose to use bicycles rather than cars in some cases. She was visiting Prince Edward Island at the time.

Poilievre's visit to the Island comes just days before Justin Trudeau's federal Liberal cabinet starts a three-day summer retreat in P.E.I.

Open to cutting bridge tolls

In response to a question from a reporter, Poilievre said he's "open" to the idea of reducing the Confederation Bridge toll as Premier Dennis King has proposed.

The bridge connects P.E.I. and New Brunswick, and King has said Islanders shouldn't have to pay more than $20 to use it. The current toll, charged only when leaving the Island, is $50.25 for an average two-axle vehicle.

Poilievre said the topic was raised when he met with King earlier in the day.

I hear the argument. I understand the frustration and concern. — Pierre Poilievere, on efforts to lower the cost of travelling off P.E.I.

"I hear the argument. I understand the frustration and concern," he said. But he said he would not commit to lowering the toll because that would amount to releasing part of the party's election platform.

The next federal election is scheduled to take place on Oct. 20, 2025, unless Trudeau's minority government falls before then, or Trudeau himself triggers an earlier vote.

The Conservative leader is also holding an "Axe the Tax" rally at the Cymbria Lions' Club in Rustico on Wednesday evening.