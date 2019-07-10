Ottawa to spend $318K on climate adaptation project in Atlantic Canada

Ottawa announced money for a climate change adaptation project in the Atlantic provinces on Thursday morning.

The Atlantic Canada Water and Wastewater Association (ACWWA) will receive $318,000 over the next three years to help municipalities in the east when updating water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

"Infrastructure that we are building today is going to be around for a long time," said Richard MacEwen, manager of the Charlottetown Water & Sewer Utility.

"We need to make sure that what we are doing today takes into account that our climate is changing."

Professional training included

MacEwen said his department is already making changes when looking at upcoming projects in the City of Charlottetown.

The climate adaption project also outlines training for professionals, like public works and utility engineers as a part of the funding.

The overall climate change adaptation project is valued at more than $600,000 with funding partners including all three levels of government.

