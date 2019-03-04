Monday storm cancels some P.E.I. schools, delays others
Snowfall warning in place for Queens, Kings County; special statement for Prince County
After a brief tease of spring, Islanders came back to reality and winter Monday morning.
Schools were cancelled in the Bluefield, Charlottetown, Montague, Morell and Souris families of schools.
In the Westisle, Three Oaks, Kensington, and Kinkora families of schools, it was delayed one hour. A further announcement is expected.
In the French school board, École Saint Augustin, École François Buote and École la Belle Cloche closed Monday.
École sur Mer, École Évangeline and École Pierre Chiasson were on a one hour delay with a further announcement expected.
All provincial government offices in Kings and Queens County, and the Charlottetown area, were on a delayed opening until, with a further announcement expected.
Those cancellations come after a snowfall warning from Environment Canada for Queens and Kings county with total amounts between 15 and 25 centimetres expected.
That snow will continue until Monday evening.
Prince County was under a special weather statement Monday morning, with snowfall amounts expected between 5 and 15 centimetres.
"The light nature of the snow in combination with colder temperatures may produce localized white outs on highways and over exposed areas later today," said the Environment Canada statement. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."
