Researcher explores dads' experiences with partners diagnosed with postpartum depression
P.E.I. information on fathers lacking, researcher finds
A UPEI researcher is looking to speak to fathers whose partners were diagnosed with postpartum depression.
Juliana Barry, a masters student in nursing at UPEI, said she found a lack of information on what the experience can be like for fathers.
"It would be resources specific to the dads that are living on the Island," Barry said.
"There's some Canadian studies that looked at the dad's experience, his perspective of the supports that are needed. Some of those Canadian studies, they didn't include the P.E.I. population."
Barry is looking to speak to eight fathers over the age of 18 for her research. The study is open to both first-time fathers as well as those whose partners have experienced postpartum depression in the past.
Barry plans to look at the findings to see if there are common themes, and see if there are better ways to support fathers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.