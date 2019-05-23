Researcher explores dads' experiences with partners diagnosed with postpartum depression

A UPEI researcher is looking to speak to fathers whose partners were diagnosed with postpartum depression.

Juliana Barry, a masters student in nursing at UPEI, said she found a lack of information on what the experience can be like for fathers.

"It would be resources specific to the dads that are living on the Island," Barry said.

"There's some Canadian studies that looked at the dad's experience, his perspective of the supports that are needed. Some of those Canadian studies, they didn't include the P.E.I. population."

Barry is looking to speak to eight fathers over the age of 18 for her research. The study is open to both first-time fathers as well as those whose partners have experienced postpartum depression in the past.

Barry plans to look at the findings to see if there are common themes, and see if there are better ways to support fathers.

