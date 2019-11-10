'It could have been anywhere': Woman tracks down late father's car on P.E.I.

For the last several years, Reg McCormack has owned a blue and white 1957 Ford, which he keeps at his home on P.E.I.

He loves the car, but he never could have imagined its significance to a stranger in Fredericton.

For Anita Ranger, the car is physical reminder of her father, who owned the car before he died in 2012.

She didn't know where the car had ended up after an estate sale. But thanks to the power of social media, she found herself driving to Lakeside to visit McCormack and see the car that holds so many memories for her.

"It's like seeing my dad sitting in it and him smiling," Ranger said. "And you know like, the pride that he took in it, I could still see him doing that," Ranger said.

Power of social media

Ranger grew up in Ontario and moved to New Brunswick in 2004, the same year her dad bought the Ford in California. He brought it back to Ontario.

A retired car salesman, Ranger said the car was the "love of his life."

Years after their father's death, the family wondered where the car had ended up. Ranger's nephew was able to track down the person who bought the car from the estate, but the buyer had sold it to someone on P.E.I.

Marcel Ranger loved his 1957 Ford, which he owned from 2004 until his death in 2012, said his daughter Anita Ranger. (Submitted by Anita Ranger)

That's when Ranger took over the search — posting in a P.E.I. Facebook group.

"Honestly, I never thought that I would find it," Ranger said. "But I thought that it was worth the shot."

She said within a few hours she found McCormack.

'I could only imagine'

McCormack was surprised when his granddaughter sent him Ranger's Facebook post.

"She said 'Grampie, is this your car?' And I looked at it and I said, 'Yeah, that is, that's my car.'"

A few days later, he spoke on the phone with Ranger and invited her to come see the car.

Reg McCormack and Anita Ranger, with the car once owned by Ranger's father. (Submitted by Anita Ranger)

Ranger said she was amazed not only to find the car's new owner, but that the car had ended up on the Island, where her father used to visit and not far from where she lives.

"It could have been anywhere," Ranger said. "It could have been in a junkyard."

McCormack said he was happy to help her reconnect with memories of her father.

"I could only imagine me finding something that my grandfather or my father once owned and being able to look at it or touch it," McCormack said. "It would mean an awful lot to me, so I know what she was going through."

Nephew's wedding

On Ranger's recent visit to McCormack's home, the car was inside for the winter, but McCormack has invited her to come back next summer and has offered to take her for a drive.

He's even considering lending Ranger's family the car next fall for her nephew's wedding in Ontario. Ranger said her nephew wanted to have the car there as a reminder of his grandfather.

Ranger said she would rent a trailer to drive the car to Ontario next fall if they can work out an arrangement, and she can't believe her luck.

"He's over and above the best person I could have imagined to have this vehicle in his hands. Because it's somebody that I know my dad would have … appreciated."

