Father Gerry Tingley's final wish: be kind to those in need

Father Gerry Tingley, who served 50 years in the church before retiring in 2014, died Saturday at the age of 82.

According to his obit, Tingley's final wish was that a "special act of kindness be shown to those in need or a donation to a charity of the donor's choice."

Bishop Richard Grecco informed parishioners of Tingley's death Sunday on the Diocese of Charlottetown website.

"He has been in palliative care for only a short while. May he rest in peace. Please remember him in your prayers," Grecco wrote.

Tingley grew up in Saint John, N.B. According to his obituary, he was ordained at St. Dunstan's Basilica in Charlottetown on May 9, 1964.

Tingley served in parishes across P.E.I., including 15 years at St. Dunstan's and 15 years at St. Joachim's Roman Catholic Church in Vernon River.

Act of kindness

In a 2014 interview with CBC about his retirement, Tingley said his best skill is never judging people, but instead just hearing their stories, problems, wishes and dreams. He said the challenge going forward is to make sure priests take Catholic dogma and find a way to make it resonate with modern families.

"We have to find a new language that is related to the humanity of people to preach the Gospel. If we can't do it, rules and regulations won't do it."

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Hillsboro Funeral Home in Stratford. It said due to current public health restrictions, a memorial mass and interment will be held at a later date.

