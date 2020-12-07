Skip to Main Content
21-year-old West Prince man dies in single-vehicle crash

RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Inverness, P.E.I., that killed a 21-year-old man.

Police say driver died after car hit culvert

RCMP say the victim was from the West Prince area and the family of the victim has been notified (John Robertson/CBC)

The crash happened on Route 2 at around 7 a.m, says Prince District RCMP Cpl. Andy Cook.

"There was a single male occupant who was deceased at the scene," Cook said.

Police said it appears the man's car crossed into the oncoming lane, left the road and hit a culvert in the ditch. 

"The coroner will have their own separate investigation and we help them with our investigation. And we've had the accident reconstructionist out at the scene to have a look at it."

The victim was from the West Prince area and the family of the victim has been notified, Cook said.

With files from Angela Walker.

