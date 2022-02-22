1 dead after car leaves road in eastern P.E.I.

One person is dead after a vehicle left the road in Murray River, P.E.I., Monday morning.

RCMP Sgt. Shaun Coady said police were called to the scene by a passing motorist at about 7:30 a.m. Coady said the car left the road on Route 4, between routes 24 and 17, and crashed into a wooded area.

"The driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and died at the scene," he said.

"We're trying to determine any factors that may have come into play to cause the vehicle to leave the roadway, whether speed was a factor or whether there was some other element involved."

The driver was alone in the car.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist was still examining the scene with the coroner's office at mid-morning.