Man dead after two-vehicle collision in Rosebank, P.E.I.

A 67 year old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Rosebank, P.E.I., according to West Prince RCMP.

Police say they responded to the collision around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the Route 2 highway near Foye Road.

Cpl. Lisa Jones said the man's vehicle collided with a van travelling in the opposite direction and both vehicles went off the road. She said the man was the only person in his vehicle and he was declared dead at the scene.

Jones said there were two men in the van and both were treated by paramedics for minor injuries on site and then released.

"We had the highway blocked for several hours, we had a collision analyst attend," Jones said around 9:30 p.m.

She said investigators were still on scene at that time and the highway was expected to be closed until late Thursday night.

She said the Alberton Fire Department also responded to the accident.

