Family of shooting victim shocked by untimely death

The family of Cody Duskocy-Propper says they're still in shock over his sudden death Monday night.

"It's just not real yet, I don't think," his sister Trudy McKibbon told CBC Wednesday.

Duskocy-Propper, 26, was visiting a house in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I. Monday evening when someone came in and shot him in the chest, said McKibbon.

"The world lost a really good person and it's so sad," she said.

"He's funny and caring and just so peaceful. It's crazy that something like this happened to him," said McKibbon.

She said the family is still piecing together what happened that night and some of the key pieces are still missing.

RCMP are still investigating and haven't said what weapon was involved.

They did say Tuesday that a 31-year-old suspect was armed when he left the house in Borden-Carleton, and that after a search using police dogs and a drone, police located his body in Hampton, outside his vehicle.

Trudy McKibbon looks over photos of her brother, Cody, who died Monday night. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

RCMP said a woman and two children were in the house at the time, but that none of them were injured.

McKibbon said her brother knew the suspect and had recently discussed with her his concerns about a possible confrontation — and how to prevent it.

"We had talked about it while we were away just this weekend, how he should go about stuff."

McKibbon says her mother, stepfather and two other siblings are still reeling from his unexpected death.

Cody Duskocy-Propper was about to become a father. The baby is due next month. (Submitted by Trudy McKibbon)

She said she and her brother were particularly close.

"My best friend. The best person I've ever had in my life," she said. "He's just an amazing person, inside and out. It's just an incredible loss."

She said her brother was to become a father for the first time. The baby is due next month.

"A baby girl is going to be born, and hopefully that'll keep us tied pretty closely with my brother. And hopefully find a little bit of happiness that he left behind," she said.

Duskocy-Propper worked as a farmhand in Borden-Carleton.

McKibbon said her family is planning the funeral and hopes to hold the service next week.

An online fundraising site has been set up to help cover the costs of the funeral and to help support his daughter after she's born.

