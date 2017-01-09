Fatal pedestrian-vehicle incident reported on Summerside street

A person has died in Summerside following a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

Summerside police are on the scene at the corner of Willow Avenue and Elm Street. They say there will be road closures for the next several hours, and are asking people to avoid the area.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time to call 902-432-1201.

No further details have been provided yet.

