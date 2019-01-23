Victim of fatal snowmobile accident identified

Whitney Drummond, a 46-year-old man from Wilmot Valley, P.E.I., was the victim in a fatal snowmobile crash last weekend.

Drummond was riding on the Confederation Trail near Spring Valley at about 6 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his snowmobile and ran into a tree.

He was transported to the QEII in Halifax, but died of his injuries the next day.

Drummond leaves behind a large family, including his parents, wife and two children, and five brothers and sisters.

Visiting hours are at Davison Funeral Home in Kensington on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a funeral Friday at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Church in Summerside.

Memorial donations may be made to the Drummond Children's Education Trust or to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

