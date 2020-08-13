Victim in fatal Summerside pedestrian accident identified

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., have released the name of a man killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a pickup truck.

Police say he was 77-year-old Alfred Shaw.

Shaw lived in the neighbourhood where the accident happened, on Elm Street near Willow Avenue. His wife said he was out for a walk. At about 7:30 a.m., Shaw was struck by a Ford F-350 pickup truck and died of his injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Streets were closed for several hours and the RCMP were called in to assist with accident reconstruction.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time to call 902-432-1201.

