Man from P.E.I. dies in New Brunswick highway crash

A 24-year-old man from Prince Edward Island is dead following a single-vehicle accident in eastern New Brunswick.

The accident occurred in Saint-Louis de Kent, on the shore of the Northumberland Strait between Shediac and Miramichi, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The accident report came in at about 5:20 p.m. on Saturday. Richibucto RCMP, the St-Louis de Kent Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded.

RCMP said a pickup truck went off Cap Saint Louis Road in Saint-Louis de Kent and into the ditch.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App .

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Kings County in P.E.I., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. A 28-year-old man, the only other person in the pickup, was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and the New Brunswick coroner's office are both assisting with the investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death, said RCMP.