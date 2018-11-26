17-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle crash in western P.E.I.

A 17-year-old boy is dead after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and crashed in Huntley, western P.E.I., early Sunday morning.

Cpl. Andy Cook of East Prince RCMP said police were called to the Souwest Road at about 3 a.m. The driver, who was alone, was thrown from the vehicle, he said.

"He was taken to Prince County Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," Cook said.

The family has been notified, he said. An investigation is ongoing.

The death is another tragedy for the West Prince area. On Sept. 16, two 17-year-old boys died when their boat capsized near Northport, less than 10 kilometres from Huntley.

