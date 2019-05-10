P.E.I. man dead in weekend highway accident

A 22-year-old man from P.E.I. is dead following a single-vehicle accident on Route 5 in Kings County.

RCMP responded to the call just after 5 p.m. on Sunday in the community of Baldwin Road, just west of Montague. Just one vehicle was involved.

"It appears, at the original start of the investigation, that the driver lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle then rolled several times before coming to a stop," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn.

"At the scene a 22-year-old male from the Kings County area was pronounced dead. The driver and two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospital and the driver still has life threatening injuries."

The man who died was a passenger. The driver was an 18-year-old woman.

The road was closed for several hours Sunday evening as police investigated.

More P.E.I. news