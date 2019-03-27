West Prince man killed in Saturday morning crash in Woodstock

Prince District RCMP have confirmed a 24-year-old West Prince, P.E.I., man died in a crash in Woodstock early Saturday morning.

Police would not release any details about the crash on Saturday.

Prince District RCMP, the O'Leary Fire Department and paramedics responded to a report of a single vehicle collision off Route 2 at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, RCMP said in a news release on Sunday.

The man, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jason Greenan, O'Leary deputy fire chief, said about 19 firefighters headed to the scene when the call came in around 5:30 a.m.

"Upon arrival there was debris all over the road from the car," he said.

Greenan said there were members of the public at the scene when firefighters arrived.

"The car was in the brook, submerged in the water," Greenan said.

He said the car's wheels were pointed down and a small portion of the roof was poking out of the water. Two firefighters entered the water and confirmed there was only one man in the car, Greenan said.

Route 2 was closed between Howlan Road and Duvar Road for about nine hours hours while emergency crews and crash investigators were on scene and reopened around 2:40 p.m.

Investigators used a drone to help with the investigation which is ongoing, the release said.

The RCMP said they are not releasing any more details at this time.

