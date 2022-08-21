3-year-old girl, 52-year-old man killed in collision in western P.E.I.

A three-year-old girl and 52-year-old man have died after a head-on crash in western P.E.I Friday evening.

A 27-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl are also in hospital as a result of the collision, according to RCMP.

At at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, Prince District RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of the Mud Road and MacPhee Road in Coleman.

The 52-year-old man was the driver of one of the vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, the 27-year-old woman, was travelling with two children. The three-year-old was also pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and the other child were both transported to Prince County Hospital with serious injuries.

The six-year-old child was later sent to the IWK Children's Hospital in Halifax.

The investigation is ongoing.

Fire departments from O'Leary and West Point, as well as as Island EMS, also responded to the call.