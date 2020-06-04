RCMP looking for witnesses of fatal ATV collision on street in Tignish

RCMP are continuing to investigate a fatal collision between a pedestrian and all-terrain vehicle on Saturday in western P.E.I.

A 27-year-old man was lying dead on the side of the road when police arrived at the scene on Church Street in Tignish, said RCMP Sgt. Neil Logan.

The driver of the ATV was not injured. No charges have been laid as of Monday afternoon.

According to P.E.I.'s Highway Safety Act, ATVs are not permitted on public roads unless to cross.

"Definitely we don't want to see ATVs on the roadway. They're, and just for safety reasons obviously, not meant for the road," Logan said. "We're always encouraging people not to use the roadways."

Logan said several people were on scene when police arrived. RCMP are interviewing potential witnesses and asking anyone who may have seen what happened to contact them.

"We just want to make sure that we get all the information before we proceed any further," he said.

He said police have been in contact with the pedestrian's family.

"Obviously it's very difficult for any family to deal with and, of course, our thoughts are with them."