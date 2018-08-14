Man airlifted to Moncton hospital as RCMP piece together fatal collision

RCMP are continuing their investigation into a fatal, two-vehicle collision in Primrose, P.E.I., Saturday afternoon.

One of the drivers, a 49-year-old Kings County woman, died en route to the hospital.

The other driver, a 32-year-old Kings County man, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He has since been airlifted to Moncton in critical condition, RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler said on Monday.

No passengers

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Officers are trying to determine what caused the crash, Butler said.

"We've had our RCMP collision analyst attend. They did conduct an investigation at the scene, and we are awaiting their report. And we're doing, of course, mechanicals on the vehicles to see if anything mechanical played a part in the collision."

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch on Route 4.

RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the Montague detachment.

More from CBC P.E.I.