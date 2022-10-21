P.E.I. man dies in two-vehicle collision in Hope River

A 47-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Hope River, P.E.I.

Police say on Oct. 21, at approximately 7 a.m., members of the Queens District RMCP along with Island EMO and the New Glasgow fire department responded to a collision between a car and SUV on Route 224.

"The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 47-year-old man from New Glasgow, P.E.I., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries," a release from RCMP said.

"The collision is believed to have occurred when the driver of the SUV, travelling eastbound, crossed the center line, colliding with the car travelling westbound."

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the P.E.I. Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine the 47-year-old man's exact cause of death.

Traffic on Route 224 was reduced to one lane for about four hours, and has since re-opened.