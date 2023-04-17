Driver dead in head-on collision in Charlottetown

One person is dead following a head-on crash on Charlottetown's Riverside Drive Sunday night.

The person killed was the driver of one of the vehicles, said Charlottetown police. Two adults and five children in the other vehicle were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Speaking to CBC News, Corp. Bill Almon did not know the extent of their injuries or their condition Monday morning, but he said more information would be released later in the day.

The incident near Pioneer Avenue, just north of the hospital, was called in around 9:15 p.m. A section of Riverside Drive was closed until around 2 a.m.

