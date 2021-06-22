Road closed after fatal collision in western P.E.I. community of Union
A section of Route 12 in western P.E.I. is closed due to a fatal motor vehicle collision, RCMP say.
Police, fire department, Island EMS are on scene of crash
Police said the area between Matthews Lane and Route 145 in Union will be closed to traffic until further notice.
The local fire department and Island EMS are on scene.
No other details are available at this time.
More to come.
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown