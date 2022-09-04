Man, 29, dies after crashing into power pole in western P.E.I.

A 29-year-old man from western P.E.I. has died after he crashed his vehicle into a power pole north of Tignish.

In a news release, RCMP say members of the West Prince detachment responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 14 in Christopher Cross at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

It said the driver seems to have lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway and striking a power pole. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The Tignish Fire Department, Island EMS and Maritime Electric also responded to the crash. The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The cause of the crash hasn't been determined.