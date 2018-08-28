RCMP investigating after cyclist killed in motor vehicle collision in West Prince

P.E.I. RCMP are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on Route 12 in Kildare Capes on Monday, Aug. 27.

According to an RCMP news release, a woman was riding her bicycle when she was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle "failed to remain at the scene," the release said, and the female victim died as a result of her injuries.

Police said a man was arrested early Tuesday morning in relation to the collision.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact West Prince RCMP.

More P.E.I. news