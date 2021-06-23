Victim in fatal collision was 26-year-old woman from Queens County, police say

A 26-year-old woman from Queens County died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in western P.E.I., police say.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Route 2 in Union when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

"Unfortunately, the female driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and a 47-year-old male was transported to a hospital with serious injuries," Gunn said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased."

A collision analyst was at the scene Tuesday and the investigation into the cause continues.

Road conditions were dry at the time.

