Friends, family gather at site of crash that killed 3 in Kings County

Friends and family placed flowers and heart balloons on Route 3 in Georgetown Royalty in the rain Monday where three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

A woman in her 20s survived the crash and was taken to a hospital in Montague. She is now recovering at home, RCMP said.

Kings District RCMP received the 911 call at about 2:20 a.m., said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn. Firefighters from Georgetown and Montague also responded.

The car left the road and ended up in a wooded area.

"It took us some time to locate the vehicle just because it couldn't be seen from the roadway," Gunn said.

Alisha MacDonald says Steve Thompson was a loving father to their son. (John Robertson/CBC)

The coroner pronounced the 36-year-old driver and two passengers dead at the scene. All are from Kings County, Gunn said.

One of the passengers who died was 30-year-old Steve Thompson, said Alisha MacDonald, who shared custody of her 11-year-old son with him.

"Steve was a loving father," she said. "He's going to be deeply missed by a lot of people. Everybody's at a loss right now."

RCMP say the vehicle was difficult to locate because it could not be seen from the road. (John Robertson/CBC)

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Police are also still interested in speaking to the driver of a white Ford truck who may have witnessed the crash.

