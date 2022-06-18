Collision claims life of 52-year-old P.E.I. woman Saturday

A 52-year-old Prince Edward Island woman is dead after the car she was driving collided head-on with a septic tank truck.

The crash happened Saturday morning around 7:30 AT on Route 3 in Summerville in eastern P.E.I.

Kings District RMCP closed the road and diverted traffic to Route 22 and Greenfield Road. The road reopened around 1 p.m.

A collision analyst was on scene to determine what happened.

"The collision is believed to have occurred when the driver of the car travelling eastbound crossed the centre line, colliding with the pumper truck travelling westbound," a news release from the RCMP Saturday afternoon said.

The woman was the only person in the car. She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her next of kin has been notified.

The male driver of the septic truck was not injured.