What's holding you back? farming and fishing women asked

The province of P.E.I. has launched a survey to ask women about barriers in the agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries industries.

The survey was launched two weeks ago on the government's website.

Bobby Thomas Cameron, a policy manager with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, said the survey covers a wide range of issues.

"Are adequate supports in place to encourage, particularly women, in the sectors, are there any issues around balancing career and family, are there gaps in terms of mentorship opportunities, are there enough role models in the industries," said Cameron.

The government is hoping to hold focus groups on gender inclusion in the early spring, with a report to follow in April or May of 2019.

The survey was inspired by a national report that revealed women experience barriers in leadership roles in agriculture. It has received more than 100 responses so far and will close on Jan. 11.

