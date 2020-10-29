P.E.I. farmers get almost $1M from Ottawa for COVID-19 measures
Investment figure based on estimated 120 farmers applying for new program
The federal government will give P.E.I. almost $1 million to help Island farmers better protect the health and safety of farm workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced in a written release Thursday.
The $945,000 will come from the Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food's $35 million Emergency On-Farm Support Fund, which was launched in July to help Canadian farms affected by COVID-19.
"Farms have spent a lot on equipment and facilities to protect the public and to keep their workers and customers safe. We are happy to work with the federal government to relieve some of that burden," said P.E.I. Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson in the release.
The funding will be delivered to Island farmers by the P.E.I. Department of Agriculture.
Eligible projects will include improvements to living quarters and work stations, temporary or emergency housing on- or off-farm, personal protective equipment, sanitary stations, work stations and other health and safety measures that protect the health of Canadian and temporary foreign workers from COVID-19.
50-50 cost sharing
Island farms can apply through the P.E.I. Department of Agriculture website from Oct. 29 to Jan. 15, 2021. The amount of funding is based on an estimated 120 farmers applying.
The program and the farmer will share the cost equally, up to $30,000 per farm operation. Women, youth, visible minorities, Indigenous people and people with disabilities will receive an extra 10 per cent, amounting to a 60-40 split as the federal government "promotes and empowers underrepresented groups in the agricultural sector," the release said.
The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture says it is pleased with the program.
"COVID-19 has not slowed down the need for food and our industry wants to ensure we can continue to feed Canadians," said federation president Ron Maynard in the release.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.