P.E.I. farmers get almost $1M from Ottawa for COVID-19 measures

The federal government will give P.E.I. almost $1 million to help Island farmers better protect the health and safety of farm workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced in a written release Thursday.

The $945,000 will come from the Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food's $35 million Emergency On-Farm Support Fund, which was launched in July to help Canadian farms affected by COVID-19.

"Farms have spent a lot on equipment and facilities to protect the public and to keep their workers and customers safe. We are happy to work with the federal government to relieve some of that burden," said P.E.I. Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson in the release.

The funding will be delivered to Island farmers by the P.E.I. Department of Agriculture.

Eligible projects will include improvements to living quarters and work stations, temporary or emergency housing on- or off-farm, personal protective equipment, sanitary stations, work stations and other health and safety measures that protect the health of Canadian and temporary foreign workers from COVID-19.

50-50 cost sharing

Island farms can apply through the P.E.I. Department of Agriculture website from Oct. 29 to Jan. 15, 2021. The amount of funding is based on an estimated 120 farmers applying.

The program and the farmer will share the cost equally, up to $30,000 per farm operation. Women, youth, visible minorities, Indigenous people and people with disabilities will receive an extra 10 per cent, amounting to a 60-40 split as the federal government "promotes and empowers underrepresented groups in the agricultural sector," the release said.

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture says it is pleased with the program.

"COVID-19 has not slowed down the need for food and our industry wants to ensure we can continue to feed Canadians," said federation president Ron Maynard in the release.

