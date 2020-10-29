Charlottetown Farmers' Market limited to 50 patrons inside

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market will be open during its regular hours Saturday, but only a maximum of 50 patrons will be allowed inside at a time.

Bernie Plourde, general manager for the Charlottetown Farmers' Market Co-operative, said the market is allowed to remain open under the new public health measures because it is considered an essential service.

"We're providing food to the community. We're supporting our local farmers. It's a local resource of food, and so that's why we're considered an essential service," he said.

Previously, 100 people were allowed inside at a time. He said patrons will all have to wear masks and follow the directional flow.

"At the farmers' market, people still like to browse and chat with the farmers," Plourde said. "So that's been difficult to get people to get out of that habit. So we're reducing the numbers to make sure that it's done in a safe manner."

The market was held outdoors during the summer, and moved back inside on Oct. 31. It will continue to be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The artisans market on Sunday will also go ahead as scheduled, Plourde said.

