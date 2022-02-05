Farmers' market vendors hit hard by winter storms

Stormy weather over the past month has caused the Charlottetown Farmers' Market to close most Saturdays.

Bad weather cancelled the first few weekends in January for sellers. The number of vendors has been reduced on days the market has been able to open.

Claudia Perez runs El Sabor de México and sells Mexican food at the market. Normally she donates what doesn't sell, but she has had to donate all of her prepared food over the past month.

"In my case I have to give away 120 avocados because they don't work for me next week, the same as the tomatoes," she said.

'It hurts all of us vendors,' says Claudia Perez. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Perez added she doesn't mind donating food and would rather do that than see any of it go to waste, but the frequent cancellations are hurting her business.

"It hurts all of us vendors," she said. "Farmers, producers and food vendors, it really hurts a lot."

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market posted on its social media page that plan is to open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. following Saturday's cancellation.

Perez said it is up to the board that runs the market if that will be the norm going forward when the market is closed on Saturday. But she said any time the market is open she will be there selling fresh food.

Arthur Davies of Emmerdale Eden Farm says he has had to throw out hundreds of dollars worth of cheese. (Emmerdale Eden Farm/Facebook)

The story isn't much different in Summerside. The Summerside Farmers Market has been closed every Saturday so far this year.

Arthur Davies of Emmerdale Eden Farm said he's had to throw out up to $400 worth of cheese recently.

"It just goes into the trash," said Davies, who also sells produce at the market. "It's just the soft cheeses because we can't do anything with those. So every week I'm hoping the market's going to be open."

Moving market days to Sunday is a problem for Davies. He's a minister. (Emmerdale Eden Farm/Facebook)

He said even on days the market is closed he takes orders from his farm, but has to go to the market location in Summerside to get to his cheese.

"It's a loss of income for sure, some frustration," he said.

He is hoping the Saturday markets in Summerside are able to go ahead soon.

He knows the board that runs the Summerside market is talking about opening on Sundays when storms hit on Saturdays — but he said that wouldn't work for him. He is also a minister.