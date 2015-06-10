'It's leaking everywhere': Farmers' market trying to raise $20K for new roof
Manager wants to avoid raising rent after difficult years during pandemic
The Charlottetown Farmers' Market is in need of roof repairs and doesn't have any extra money to pay for it, according to manager Lena Teichrib.
She said there is enough money to deal with the operating expenses of the market, but some pandemic closures have cut into rent revenues.
About $20,000 is needed for the roof and some other improvements.
"The roof, oh, it's leaking everywhere," Teichrib said.
"We have, like, at least five spots where it's leaking on a rainy day. Some of our booths are in the danger zones, where the water can actually damage their products. Yeah, so we need to work on that for sure."
Instead of raising the rent again this year, especially when it has been a hard time for vendors, the market has begun several fundraising initiatives, including a GoFundMe campaign.
The market also hopes to tap into government funding, Teichrib said.
With files from Angela Walker
