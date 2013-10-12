Frosty weather has pluses and minuses for farmers

Muddy weather and a deep frost are delaying the planting season on P.E.I., but it's not all bad news for farmers.

Because there was not a lot of snow this winter the frost went deep, said Mary Robinson, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture. With the frost still in the ground, there wasn't much place for the heavy rains of April to go.

That left the fields even muddier than they might have been, and trying to work in muddy fields can damage both the fields and equipment. But Robinson said the deep frost could be helpful as well.

"We could see some better control of pests that would typically overwinter in warmer conditions," she said.

"It was kind of a super cold winter and not favourable environment for pests to live. And hopefully it means this year we won't see as much pest pressure"

Farmers were also late getting out into the fields last year with a cold spring.

