Frosty weather has pluses and minuses for farmers
Farmers were also late getting out into the fields last year with a cold spring
Muddy weather and a deep frost are delaying the planting season on P.E.I., but it's not all bad news for farmers.
Because there was not a lot of snow this winter the frost went deep, said Mary Robinson, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture. With the frost still in the ground, there wasn't much place for the heavy rains of April to go.
That left the fields even muddier than they might have been, and trying to work in muddy fields can damage both the fields and equipment. But Robinson said the deep frost could be helpful as well.
"We could see some better control of pests that would typically overwinter in warmer conditions," she said.
"It was kind of a super cold winter and not favourable environment for pests to live. And hopefully it means this year we won't see as much pest pressure"
Farmers were also late getting out into the fields last year with a cold spring.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.