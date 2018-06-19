Farmers' mental health program gets big funding increase

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture has increased funding for its program providing counselling to farmers and their families by more than 50 per cent.

Earlier this year, the federation said it needed more money for the program or it might have to start charging fees.

The Farmer Assistance Program offers sessions with a social worker or psychologist to deal with issues such as stress, anxiety or family conflicts.

Funding — provided by the provincial government, Farm Credit Canada and the federation itself — has been increased from $13,000 to $20,000.

"We've had two suicides this spring in the farming community that I'm aware of, very sad cases," said federation executive director Robert Godfrey.

The farm community is doing what it can to help with mental health issues, says Robert Godfrey. (CBC)

"In the farming community we're doing our part as much as we can to at least have something there for people to call, to access, and for people to talk to."

The program is free for federation members and pays half of the counselling fees for non-members.

More than 80 people called the Farmer Assistance Program last year, Godfrey said.

The number is 1-902-626-9787.

