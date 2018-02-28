Shortage of workers costing P.E.I. farms millions, study finds

P.E.I. doesn't have enough agricultural workers, and the losses to the farming sector are rapidly mounting, according to a federally-funded study.

The Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council says the sector is short about 200 workers, and the shortage is affecting farm production.

"We're looking at lost sales," said Debra Hauer, manager of labour market information for the council.

"Also farmers are unwilling to expand their businesses because of the uncertainty of not being able to find enough workers."

The report estimates the lost production costed farms $4 million in 2014, and it could be as much as $15 million this year. That's about three per cent of total production.

Excessive stress caused

Hauer said the impact is more than financial.

"More than 90 per cent said that it caused excessive stress for owners and other employees because they themselves, and their employees, are having to work extra hours," she said.

The worker shortage is expected to continue at about that level, with two trends working in opposite directions. The workforce is expected to get smaller as farm workers retire, but the need is also expected to shrink, as technology takes over jobs done by humans.

Hauer said the survey of farmers found it was difficult to find workers because people did not want to do manual labour, and because much of the work is seasonal.

