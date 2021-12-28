North Tryon potato warehouse destroyed by Christmas Eve fire

A potato warehouse in North Tryon, P.E.I., was destroyed by fire during the early hours of Dec. 24.

Three fire departments responded to the fire, which was fully going by the time they arrived.

Randy Shaw is the deputy chief for the Crapaud Fire Department. He said they got a call about 2 a.m.

"The full building from front to back had been engulfed in flames," said Shaw. "We were more or less containing it from spreading."

The warehouse was wooden at the front and a metal structure at the back. (Laura Meader/CBC)

He thanked Borden-Careleton and Kinkora departments for helping put out the fire.

Shaw said farmers are already struggling with losing markets this year, so to see a devastating fire hit a potato facility is tough.

The building was made up of two sections: a wooden structure at the front as well as a metal warehouse at the back.

It was a cold, windy night, but firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

A spokesperson with the P.E.I. Fire Marshals Office said the fire was determined to be an accidental electrical fire and the building and its contents were a complete loss.