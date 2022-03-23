P.E.I. cattle farm fined $50k for 2020 fish kill

The operators of the farm responsible for a fish kill in Prince Edward Island in 2020 have pleaded guilty to an offence under the Fisheries Act and have been fined $50,000.

Nobra Holsteins in Irishtown was before Judge Nancy Orr in provincial court Wednesday.

Court documents show the farm was trying out new equipment to spread cattle manure from their holding lagoons onto fields in June 2020 when a hose disconnected and for three hours, liquid manure flowed into a nearby stream.

The spill killed more than 600 brook trout in a waterway leading to Cousins Pond.

Wednesday, court heard those fish died of ammonia toxicity from exposure to liquid manure.

An agreed statement of facts said Nobra Holsteins had hoped the new equipment would let them take just two weeks to do a job that normally takes two months, but the farm put the new system into practice without testing it.

It did not run pressure trials or inspect new pumps before using them, nor did the farm get training from the company that had provided the equipment. It also didn't apply for the provincial permit it needed to run a long hose through an Irishtown Road culvert.

Farm pleaded guilty

The liquid manure spilled at a rate of up to 340,000 litres an hour. It was first noticed by a neighbour and it was several hours before farm operators could put up silt fences and dams to stop it.

The spill not only killed fish, it also led to a ban on swimming in Cousins Pond that lasted all that summer, and prevented shellfish harvesting in the area until the end of September.

The farm was charged with and pleaded guilty Wednesday to "unlawfully depositing, or permitting the deposit of, a deleterious substance in water frequented by fish" under the Fisheries Act.

Peter Lauwerijssen, a shareholder of the company, was in court but would not agree to an interview.

The Crown and defence offered a joint recommendation on sentencing including the fine of $50,000, to be paid over two years. The company must also develop and implement a manure spill response and prevention plan by May 1.

Orr accepted that submission, and noted the company immediately took responsibility for what happened.