Farm Credit Canada could ease loan payments for potato farmers

It's been a bad year for potato growers on P.E.I., and Farm Credit Canada is offering some support.

The season started with a cold spring, moved into a dry summer, and finished with a cold, snowy fall that left thousands of hectares of potatoes unharvested in the fields.

"I can only imagine the frustration that many potato growers felt as they watched their crops deteriorate in the field," said Michael Hoffort, FCC president and CEO in a news release.

"We want those impacted to know we will help them through any financial hardship this adverse weather has created."

FCC will consider deferral of principal payments and/or other loan payment schedule amendments to reduce the financial pressure on producers affected by adverse weather this year.

More P.E.I. news