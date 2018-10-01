Bringing the farm home: Residents at the Mount get visit from farm animals

As Sherry the goat made her way through the hallways at the Mount Continuing Care Community in Charlottetown, it didn't take long for residents to open their doors and invite her inside.

The Mount hosted its third annual Farm Day on Sunday afternoon. In addition to live music, market vendors and pumpkin carving, this year farm animals like baby goats and rabbits went room to room, visiting residents throughout the day.

Charmaine MacGregor organized the event and said she wanted to create a way for residents who can't leave the facility to enjoy the annual Farm Day in the City event. So, the Mount decided to bring the farm to them, she said.

'This is something they will talk about for days and for weeks, it's wonderful, it's so well worth it," says activities coordinator Charmaine MacGregor. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

MacGregor said many of the residents at the Mount grew up on farms and by bringing the animals to them, she hopes to remind residents of those days.

"It just brings memories, memories of living on the farm and having their own goats and having their own animals. It's just that stimulation of their mind to be able to talk about it," MacGregor said.

"Sometimes the feel of them brings back a memory and gives them that comfort of a memory of what they did with their parents and other siblings."

'I think it's wonderful'

George Olscamp said he spent the better part of the afternoon with the goats. He's been a resident at the Mount for over a year and said having the animals there creates a nice change of pace in the building.

George Olscamp says he could spend all afternoon with the goat on his lap and she reminds him of the puppy he had as a child. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"It doesn't happen to often that you can pick up a nice little animal and just sit him on you knee and almost talk to him and pet them and I love that. I love it very much," Olscamp said.

He said he can't remember a time when he didn't have pets in his house growing up and spending the afternoon with the goat reminded him of the joy animals can bring.

Elizabeth Reagh said sitting with Lilly the rabbit reminded her of the cat she had before moving to the Mount and she could spend hours sitting with her in her lap.

Elizabeth Reagh says she thinks the animals are a wonderful addition to the community at the Mount and she hopes to see more. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"I think it's wonderful," Reagh said. "I guess I can't adopt this little one, but you feel as though you'd like to have the little fellow."

'They're very interactive with them'

The event was hosted in partnership with staff at Island Hill Farms, who brought the animals through the building.

Sarah Cheverie was visiting the residents with the goats and rabbit and said she was amazed to see how their faces lit up when they saw them.

"At first they're very surprised, they don't really expect a goat and a bunny to show up at their doorstep but after they see them they want to hold the bunny, they want to pet the goat. They're very interactive with them," Cheverie said.

'It's about the residents being able to hold those animals, to reminisce about their days past. It's well worth it," MacGregor says. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

MacGregor said this is the second time the home has had farm animals visit the residents and she plans to bring them back as often as she can.

"It's about the residents being about to hold those animals, to reminisce of their days past," MacGregor said.

"You can't erase the smile off their face," she added.

