Community group hopes to save P.E.I.'s Fanning School — again

Olive Bryanton has fond memories of her time attending the two-storey Fanning School in Malpeque, P.E.I. back in the 1940s.

"Came here for Grade 4, 5 and 6," Bryanton said. "We loved it."

She is now part of a new group of community volunteers hoping to save the deteriorating building at its current home in Cabot Provincial Park.

"We want to get support to get the school back to life again, because it's very historic and it's important that we keep the building in this community," she said.

The boarded up building is at the mercy of the elements and Bryanton said there are concerns about raccoons living in it over the winter.

'We're trying to bring the school alive again,' says Olive Bryanton. (Laura Meader/CBC)

It has been tough for community members to see the school boarded up — but it's been this way for a couple of years.

Another group called Save Fanning School had worked to move the school to a piece of leased land at the provincial park 24 years ago.

They too had hoped to renovate the old schoolhouse.

The school was moved to Cabot Park from its original location. (Submitted by Evelyn Mill)

It was open for people to visit in the provincial park for about 20 years.

The television show Emily of New Moon even used it as a filming location in the late 1990s.

A photo shows a group of former students posing in front of the school. (Submitted by Evelyn Mill)

Bryanton said the group of volunteers maintaining the school at the time burned out and there wasn't enough funding to keep it going.

"Volunteers can only do so much and they worked for 20 years trying to keep this place alive without support," Bryanton said.

"I think we need to thank them very much for giving us that much help and so it's up to us now to say okay, let's build on what those volunteers did."

A piece of history

Bryanton is not alone as other members of the community are also getting involved.

"This school still exists in its original form and it does happen to be one of the oldest remaining schoolhouses on Prince Edward Island," said Earle Lockerby, who wants to help preserve part of the Island's past.

"Those seats were ordered, and purchased and installed in 1882 and some of those seats are still there."

Earle Lockerby, a local history enthusiast, says he wants to see the building survive. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Lockerby said two-storey schoolhouses were rare in rural P.E.I.

Named after Lt.-Gov. Edmund Fanning, the school was one of the first formal grammar schools on Prince Edward Island.

The school dates back to the early 1800s, and was named in honour of Lt.-Gov. Edmund Fanning. (Submitted by Evelyn Mill)

"They say the foundation needs work, there's mould ... and raccoons and mice have been a problem too," Lockerby said.

"There's just generally quite a bit of work that needs to be done. It's not a fitting end for a school that's had a distinguished history."

Fanning School has been boarded up for a couple of years now and volunteers would like to see it preserved and reopened. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The new group hopes to protect the building so it doesn't deteriorate any further.

Initial repairs are estimated to cost around $10,000 — while a major restoration could cost closer to $100,000.

The province said it hasn't been formally approached but is open to discussions about the building.

A meeting is planned for people interested in learning more and helping out at the Malpeque Community Hall on Saturday afternoon.

After that, organizers hope to figure out how they can save the two-storey building — for a second time.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Laura Meader