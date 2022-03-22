Man accused of robbing pizza joint with machete remains in custody

A P.E.I. man accused of robbing Famous Peppers Pizza in Charlottetown while armed with a machete last week will remain in custody.

Conor Strickland, 28, appeared briefly before Judge Jeff Lantz in provincial court Tuesday, by video link from jail.

Strickland told the judge he needs to talk to a lawyer and agreed to remain in custody while he gets one lined up.

The alleged robbery was interrupted last Friday morning by staff who were shocked to find a man inside the restaurant when they opened the door. The staff members said the intruder was clutching two cash registers, a small safe and a machete.

Police said after restaurant staff encountered the suspect, he took off on foot and ditched some clothing as well as the machete and stolen items.

Allegations not yet proven

Officers used images from the city's E-Watch surveillance cameras to identify a possible suspect.

Saturday night, they got a call about someone hiding in a shed, and arrested Strickland there.

The charges against him include robbery with a weapon, breach of probation, possession of a prohibited weapon, trespass at night and theft under $5,000.

The allegations against him have not been proven in court and Strickland has not entered a plea.

He'll have a chance to do that — and perhaps seek a release from custody while the case is before the court — when he makes another appearance this Thursday.