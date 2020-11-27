Why just for girls? Green MLA asks about book on P.E.I.'s Famous Five

A Green MLA wants to know why only girls got free copies when the provincial government distributed a book about famous women politicians on P.E.I.

The province launched the book In Their Own Words: P.E.I.'s Famous Five last month as part of Women's History Month.

The 225-page book is about the five women in the 1990s who held the position of premier, Opposition leader, lieutenant-governor, speaker and deputy speaker at the same time. They were Catherine Callbeck, Pat Mella, Marion Reid, Nancy Guptill and Elizabeth Hubley.

That level of concentration of political power for women had not happened before in Canada, and it has not happened since.

Green MLA Steve Howard rose in the legislature Thursday to ask Natalie Jameson, the minister responsible for the status of women, why the government felt the lessons of the book were only for girls.

"Do you think it was appropriate to show our Grade 7 girls, through your actions, that women's accomplishments only matter to women, that women's issues and challenges only matter to women and that our boys and men shouldn't care?" said Howard.

Green MLA Steve Howard had questions about how the book was being distributed. (Province of P.E.I.)

Jameson replied that the book, published by the Interministerial Women's Secretariat, has been made available in many public settings.

"I thought that that was a really wonderful announcement, to ensure that all Grade 7 females got a copy of that book," she said.

"We made it adamantly clear that that book was available in all public settings so any boy in this province has access to it."

Jameson said her department is looking into providing the book to Grade 7 boys as well.

