Men encouraged support, challenge one another to prevent family violence

Men on P.E.I. are being encouraged to have what may be "uncomfortable" conversations with other men about family violence prevention

Family Violence Prevention Week runs Feb. 10 through 16 and this year's theme is is engaging men and boys in prevention.

The tone we didn't want to strike was men being ordered to change, or men being told that everything they do is wrong. — Danya O'Malley

"More and more men want to be involved, but don't really know exactly what to do," Danya O'Malley told CBC Radio: Mainstreet P.E.I. host Matt Rainnie.

O'Malley and Ian Forgeron co-chair the Premier's Action Committee on Family Violence Prevention Public Awareness Working Group.

A working group on how to engage men and boys in prevention of family violence developed an educational web resource to bring men into the discussion on prevention — work the pair said has traditionally been done by women.

'Hey that's not OK'

The message is for men to encourage other men to be part of the solution, they said.

"The tone we didn't want to strike was men being ordered to change, or men being told that everything they do is wrong," O'Malley said.

There are four components to the web resource, O'Malley said — dating, intimate relationships, fatherhood and community.

We're really just trying to start a dialogue so that it filters down amongst boys, amongst people on sports teams — just to create another culture. — Ian Forgeron

Locker-room talk is sometimes excused when men talk about dating, O'Malley said — "people being disrespectful of young women that they might take out on a date. It's about giving people the words and the language in order to say 'Hey that's not OK.'"

The section on fatherhood encourages men to support other men who may be taking parental leave, and making workplaces friendlier to men taking part in child care — "Negating the expectation that child care is only a woman's responsibility," O'Malley said.

Much of the strategy centres on challenging gender inequality, the two said, and teaching people to recognize what abuse is and how to speak out against it, as well as ways to promote more peaceful societies. There is also a large section on men as victims of violence, O'Malley said.

"We phrase it very very positively — like, 'This is what men are doing, you could do it too," said O'Malley.

'Not to be bystanders'

Forgeron said he hopes Island men support the initiative, even though the conversations can sometimes be "uncomfortable."

The purple ribbon is the official symbol for Family Violence Prevention Week, a province-wide initiative that aims to shed light on domestic violence. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"To encourage other men not to be bystanders, and recognize also there are men who are survivors of family violence and who have been victims," he said. "So we want to not always suggest men are just he source of family violence but can be part of the solution."

"We're really just trying to start a dialogue so that it filters down amongst boys, amongst people on sports teams — just to create another culture."

The committee will launch the web resource at a public reception Feb 11 at 4 p.m. at Upstreet Brewing in Charlottetown.

Family Violence Prevention Week will also hold walks in silence across P.E.I., and a wear purple day to show support. A complete schedule can be found on the government's website.

