'Very, very uplifting': Advocates for preventing family violence buoyed by growing support

Ten years since the start of an annual event to mark Family Violence Prevention Week in Prince Edward Island, organizers say it's encouraging to see attendance grow every year.

"It's wonderful to see everybody come out," said Danya O'Malley, executive director of P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services.

"This event grows every year, every year we see more people being involved in family violence prevention week in new and varied ways, and it's very heartwarming."

A silent walk in honour of victims of family violence, scheduled for Wednesday, had to be cancelled due to the weather. A reception on Thursday at Charlottetown City Hall included a minute of silence, an opening prayer, and several speeches.

Speakers touched on work that's been done to educate youth about consent and healthy relationships — and the importance of engaging men and boys in family violence prevention initiatives.

O'Malley said increasingly, work and outreach on preventing family violence is being taken on by a growing number of willing volunteers.

'People are getting involved'

"People are getting involved, even people with no connection to our organization, they are suddenly coming out and either raising money for us or putting up posters or getting the word out and it's very very uplifting."

This year marks the end of the Premier's Action Committee on Family Violence Prevention — an initiative that had a 5 year mandate.

Organizers are hoping the project will be renewed this year, with new priorities set.

