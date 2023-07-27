The Grady Bunch: Surrogate mother meets kids for first time since birth

Amanda Grady decided she wanted to be a surrogate after having her own children in 2010 and 2011.

"When my kids were a little older and didn't need me quite so much in 2016, my husband and I started seriously discussing surrogacy and if it was something we wanted to pursue," Grady said.

She contacted an agency that connects surrogate mothers with clients from around the world who can't have children. Grady was able to carry three children for two separate families.

"I kind of grew all of our families that way," she said.

Surrogate mom Amanda Grady, the kids she birthed and their families met for the first time on P.E.I. this week.

Grady is from Prince Edward Island but lives in southern Ontario, just outside of Toronto. She tries to make time to come back to the Island every year.

She said she hadn't been able to meet any of the three babies since they were born. But on her latest P.E.I. visit, she's been spending time with some special guests.

"It's kind of amazing to see how much they have grown, from squishy little newborns to toddlers and running around and interacting," she said.

"Having everyone in my home province in the same house, under the same roof, the kids running around, everyone was making dinner and singing and laughing. It was surreal."

Grady holding Elio Quaglia. Grady hadn't seen Elio since giving birth to him. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Grady has been a surrogate mother twice for a Swedish family, and once for a couple from France.

All three families are spending time together in Summerside for the next few days.

"It's crazy that there are babies, that there are five humans in the world who know what my heart sounds like from the inside and three of them don't even live in the same country as me," Grady said.

"It blows me away every time I think about it."

'A very moving moment'

Patrice Baduel and his partner, Fabien Salas, arrived with 11-month-old Maxine on Tuesday.

Baduel said he's in P.E.I. to be with his "chosen family."

"It's a great moment, a very moving moment for us," Baduel said.

"We are so happy to be here… The Grady family, and Amanda particularly, gave us the most beautiful present we could have in our life."

It's not even a surrogate anymore, it's Amanda, it's a part of you and your ongoing journey. - Christian Quaglia

In some countries, surrogacy is heavily regulated or not allowed at all. That's why some international families are choosing Canada, said Anders Quaglia from Sweden.

Quaglia came to P.E.I. with his partner, Christian, and their three surrogate children Sixten, Hedda and Elio.

Four-year-old Hedda and three-year-old Elio were birthed by Grady.

Patrice Baduel (left) and his partner, Fabien Salas, chose Grady as a surrogate mother for their daughter, Maxine. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"It's really nice to be back and see everyone," Anders said. "Just hang out, having dinner, going to the beach, doing stuff, normal stuff. So it is really nice."

Christian Quaglia said he hasn't stopped smiling since he arrived on P.E.I. earlier this week.

"Three years have passed since we first saw each other, but it just feels like yesterday," he said.

"I love the idea that we are doing this together.... To know who your surrogate is and that extended family, that it's not even a surrogate anymore, it's Amanda, it's a part of you and your ongoing journey — I think it is beautiful."

Anders Quaglia (left) came to P.E.I. with his partner Christian Quaglia and their three surrogate children: Sixten, Hedda and Elio. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Watching people 'become parents'

Under Canada's Assisted Human Reproduction Act, surrogate mothers are not allowed to be paid for carrying a baby. However, surrogates can get expenses during pregnancy reimbursed, including things like clothes and any necessary medications.

Everyone has different reasons for wanting to be a surrogate, Grady said.

"For me, I really enjoy being pregnant for the most part. It's easy for me," she said. "Birth is not a walk in the park, but that moment of birthing that baby and being to watch people ... become parents is the most life-changing thing."

It was important for me to have a connection where I felt these people would be my friends. - Amanda Grady

Things don't always go smoothly. It took Grady 18 months to get pregnant with her first surrogate baby.

For all three births, Grady became pregnant through in-vitro fertilization. The two families found their own egg donor.

"You sort of take on these emotional feelings of how much they want this baby, you know financially how much money they have been putting in. You just want your body to cooperate," she said.

Agencies try to connect clients with like-minded surrogates. For Grady, being able to maintain a relationship was key.

Anders and Christian Quaglia holding their daughter Hedda for the first time. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"I wanted to be sure that I would have some kind of communication going down the road. And it was important for me to have a connection where I felt these people would be my friends," she said.

Grady turns 40 this year and doesn't think she will be a surrogate again, but she encourages anyone who is considering it to try it if they're healthy.

"Discuss with your family, discuss with your doctor," she said. "It is not for everyone ... but if you are called to it at all, I really think you should pursue that."

The next family meeting could happen in France or Sweden. Both Grady's children say they want to make that trip to see their surrogate siblings.